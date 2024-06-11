Travel chaos at Edinburgh Waverley station as electronic timetable boards go blank

The problem with the electronic timetable boards at Edinburgh Waverley Station struck during peak hour

Commuters have been left scrambling to check live train times after the digital screens at Edinburgh Waverley station suffered from a fault during peak hour this evening.

All of the digital timetable screens throughout the busy station in the Scottish capital went almost entirely blank, reading only “please refer to timetable”. The fault was first reported to The Scotsman at 5.20pm.

The problem has left travellers unable to check live times and departing or arriving platforms for services without separately going online.

Allocated platforms were being announced using the tannoy system that exists within the station.

Commuters were photographed milling in the main concourse at Edinburgh Waverley, as people were forced to use their phones to check online what platform they were meant to be departing from.