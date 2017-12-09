Transport Scotland wins bridge award despite unfinished work

Transport Scotland has won an award for its work on the new Queensferry Crossing just days after announcing up to ten months of extra works on the bridge.

The Scottish Government agency that oversaw construction of the £1.35 billion bridge has been honoured at the fourth annual Scottish Public Service Awards, held at the Scottish Parliament.

The team’s work on the Queensferry Crossing earned it the project and programme management award, which recognises excellence in project, programme and portfolio management.

But the honour is likely to anger some critics after Transport Scotland admitted “snagging” issues may not be finished on the bridge until September next year.

The crossing also opened in August eight months late after being delayed twice.

Lane restrictions will be needed to complete resurfacing works, which contractors were unable to finish because of forecast bad weather that could have hit the Forth Road Bridge diversionary route.

The work is required because the road surface around the bridge’s expansion joints was laid too high.

Transport Scotland said the problem had been known about before the bridge opened but a solution was only devised two weeks ago.

However, Labour claimed the bridge’s opening had been rushed.

Transport spokesman Neil Bibby said: “Either the SNP knew about this fault and choose to keep it quiet or they didn’t, which demonstrates yet again their gross mismanagement of major infrastructure projects.”

Craig Killough, vice-president for Organisation Markets at the Project Management Institute, said: “Transport Scotland has demonstrated excellent project management strategies to ensure that its government projects operate smoothly. Their projects have made a significant and lasting impact on Scottish residents and that is why we congratulate them on receiving the well-deserved award.”