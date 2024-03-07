Trains Scotland: New train service between London and Stirling given go ahead
Rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said it has approved an application by Grand Union Trains to operate four daily return services between London Euston and the city of Stirling. This is in competition with LNER, which operates services on that route.
Grand Union Trains will launch its services in June 2025. They will also call at Milton Keynes Central, Nuneaton, Crewe, Preston, Carlisle, Lockerbie, Motherwell, Whifflet, Greenfaulds and Larbert.
They will be the first direct services to and from London for Whifflet, Greenfaulds and Larbert.
ORR director of strategy, policy and reform Stephanie Tobyn said: “Our decision helps increase services for passengers and boost competition on Britain’s railway network. By providing more trains serving new destinations, open access operators offer passengers more choice in the origin and price of their journey, leading to better outcomes for rail users.”
