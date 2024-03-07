A new train service between London and central Scotland has been given the go-ahead.

Rail regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) said it has approved an application by Grand Union Trains to operate four daily return services between London Euston and the city of Stirling. This is in competition with LNER, which operates services on that route.

Grand Union Trains will launch its services in June 2025. They will also call at Milton Keynes Central, Nuneaton, Crewe, Preston, Carlisle, Lockerbie, Motherwell, Whifflet, Greenfaulds and Larbert.

They will be the first direct services to and from London for Whifflet, Greenfaulds and Larbert.