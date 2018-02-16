Traffic diversion in place for M8 resurfacing works at Glasgow Airport

A weekend contraflow system is to be put in place as work resumes on the resurfacing of the M8 Eastbound from Junction 29 to 28.

The work was meant to be completed but was postponed last month due to adverse weather conditions.

Work will be carried out on the M8 Eastbound from Junction 29 to 28 that will involve resurfacing of the 0.7 kilometres stretch of the motorway near Glasgow Airport.

A weekend contraflow system will be in place from 8pm on Friday 16th to 6am on Monday February 19th.

Alan Murray, Scotland TranServ’s Principal Road Design Engineer said: “Scotland TranServ have worked closely with key stakeholders such as Glasgow Airport, Police Scotland and local authorities to reschedule this important programme of work and get this 700 metre section of carriageway resurfaced as quickly as possible. Working under contraflow over the weekend will allow us to minimise the impact on commuters and freight traffic.

“Works have been programmed for a period of low traffic flow. The contraflow system is necessary to help keep our workers and drivers safe while this short scheme of work is completed. This is an important project that delivers long-term improvements to the quality and integrity of this stretch of Scotland’s busiest motorway.”

Delays of up to 40 minutes have been forecast with drivers being urged to plan ahead especially if travelling to the airport.

Motorists are advised to check my.trafficscotland.org or follow @trafficscotland for updates.