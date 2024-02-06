Three days free bus travel is a first in Fife as councillors spend £18,000 in new initiative

Rather than running a free car parking scheme, the local area committee will be offering free bus travel on certain weekends in March.

The free bus travel on Mother's Day, Sunday (March 10) and Easter weekend, (March 30-31) will cover journeys made on Stagecoach services within the designated Dunfermline zone area. Free fares will be available for everyone on those days - residents and visitors alike.

“Previously, we used this budget for a free shuttle bus and free Sunday parking on certain days, but there was little evidence of increased footfall in the city centre,” said James Calder, the City of Dunfermline Convener. “This year, by using it for free bus travel we hope to encourage more people to take environmentally friendly travel in Dunfermline instead. It also makes sure that those who don't have cars or drive will also benefit.

Councillors hope the move will encourage people to ditch their cars and head into the city centre to support local businesses (Pic: TSPL)

He continued: “Offering free bus travel on these key dates should help businesses too, as it will encourage more to use our local shops, cafes and restaurants.”

The free bus scheme will cost approximately £18,000. The money will be taken from Dunfermline’s devolved parking budget.

“Previously with this budget we have provided some days of free parking in the city centre,” the area lead for Roads and Transportation services said.

The aim was always to increase footfall in the city centre. However, councillors were told there was “no conclusive evidence” that the free parking schemes were having that desired benefit. In place of the free parking days, the pilot free bus travel days were approved unanimously by area committee councillors.

“It's absolutely great to see innovative ways of using this money to try and address some of the challenges we’ve got,” said Councillor Derek Glen (SNP for Dunfermline Central).

"I’m really pleased to see this report come forward,” Cllr Calder added. “I think there’s going to be a lot of benefit to local businesses, but it’s also an environmentally positive option that we’re looking at this year. It also ensures people who don’t drive or have a car can benefit as well.”

The details: