The small Scottish council that spent nearly £500,000 fixing potholes in a single year

More than 5,300 potholes were repaired across East Lothian - at a sizeable cost

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly £500,000 was spent fixing potholes across East Lothian last year – a drop of more than 10 per cent on the previous year’s bill.

East Lothian Council has revealed it spent £485,120 repairing 5,358 potholes on county roads last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spent £500,000 fixing potholes last year | Contributed

However, the council revealed that despite the thousands of road defects, only 47 claims for compensation were made by drivers who struck them.

The latest repair bill for the roads was revealed after an Environmental Information Request was submitted.

The document revealed that in 2019/20, the cost of repairing potholes in the council area was lower at £460,688, falling even further during the first year of Covid and lockdowns to £422,445.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the year after lockdown in 2021/22, the cost rocketed to £597,110.

During that same year the council received 42 claims for damages from drivers who said their vehicles were damaged by potholes. Despite the number of claims, the council paid out less than £100.

At the time the council revealed it had hired an external claims assessor to handle bids for compensation, which vastly reduced the amount paid out.