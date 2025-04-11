The small Scottish council that spent nearly £500,000 fixing potholes in a single year

By Marie Sharp, LDR
Comment
Published 11th Apr 2025, 09:51 BST
More than 5,300 potholes were repaired across East Lothian - at a sizeable cost

Nearly £500,000 was spent fixing potholes across East Lothian last year – a drop of more than 10 per cent on the previous year’s bill.

East Lothian Council has revealed it spent £485,120 repairing 5,358 potholes on county roads last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A council spent £500,000 fixing potholes last yearA council spent £500,000 fixing potholes last year
A council spent £500,000 fixing potholes last year | Contributed

However, the council revealed that despite the thousands of road defects, only 47 claims for compensation were made by drivers who struck them.

The latest repair bill for the roads was revealed after an Environmental Information Request was submitted.

The Scotsman’s daily newsletter brings the best stories straight to you - subscribe now

The document revealed that in 2019/20, the cost of repairing potholes in the council area was lower at £460,688, falling even further during the first year of Covid and lockdowns to £422,445.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the year after lockdown in 2021/22, the cost rocketed to £597,110.

During that same year the council received 42 claims for damages from drivers who said their vehicles were damaged by potholes. Despite the number of claims, the council paid out less than £100.

At the time the council revealed it had hired an external claims assessor to handle bids for compensation, which vastly reduced the amount paid out.

Last year, however, it faced a higher bill, paying out £2719 for 47 claims.

Related topics:CouncilPotholesDriversEast Lothian
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice