ScotRail passengers can now travel using a new pay-as-you-go app that automatically charges them for journeys without the need to buy tickets, The Scotsman can reveal.

The train operator publicly launched its Tap&Pay app on Wednesday after months of testing by 1,000 travellers.

The technology enables passengers to make journeys by simply confirming their departure and arrival stations on the app at the beginning and end of their trip.

The passenger is then automatically charged for the journey, via their card details stored on the app.

The app generates a single use barcode for each journey for ticket checks and to access station ticket gates.

It can initially be used for journeys on most routes across the Central Belt between Ayr and Helensburgh in the west and Edinburgh in the east, north as far as Falkirk and south as far as Lanark.

The area covers more than two thirds of ScotRail’s passenger journeys. However, Tap&Pay does not yet extend to Fife or the Borders Railway.

ScotRail said if the app proved successful, it would look to extend it to more of the network.

The public launch comes after The Scotsman revealed the start of passenger trials of the app last year.

Tap&Pay identifies passengers’ origin and destination stations through location mapping.

It makes paying for train travel even easier than via electronic MTickets on the ScotRail app.

ScotRail said passengers would be charged the “best value” fare for their journey, with those making multiple trips on the same route over a week never paying more than the cost of a weekly season ticket.

However, the train operator admitted that lower fares may be available from booking tickets in advance such as Advance fares, split ticketing (buying separate tickets for different parts of the journey), multi-journey Flexipasses, or monthly and annual season tickets.

ScotRail commercial director Claire Dickie said: “ScotRail is committed to improving the travel experience for our customers and the launch of our new Tap&Pay app will make rail travel even more convenient for them across large parts of the Central Belt.

"The Tap&Pay system provides a smarter, more convenient way to travel, ensuring customers have a seamless travel experience and receive the best value fare for their journeys.

“We are excited to offer more customers the chance to travel without the need to pre-purchase tickets in this next phase of the trial.”

A ScotRail spokesperson added: “If rail travel delivers a positive travel experience and is convenient, then it can encourage repeat travel. It's not the primary objective though.”

Chris Barnes, chief executive of software firm Tracsis, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with ScotRail and launching our pay-as-you-go ticketing app, which will deliver greater consumer choice and a best price guarantee without the need to pre-purchase a ticket.