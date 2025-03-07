Teenager fighting for life after e-scooter crash on Scottish road
A teenage e-scooter rider is in critical condition in hospital after a collision with a car.
The crash happened in Newmills Road, Dalkeith, Midlothian, at around 10.30am on Friday, police said.
Emergency services went to the scene and the 16-year-old boy riding the e-scooter was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where medical staff described his condition as critical.
The female driver of the car, an orange Peugeot 2008, was not injured.
Police are appealing for information about the collision, which happened at the junction of James Lean Avenue.
Sergeant Louise Birrell said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information to get in touch.
“We would also urge anyone who was in the area with dashcam to check their footage for anything that could assist with our investigation.”
The road was closed for a time after the incident and reopened at around 1.55pm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0978 of March 7.
