Teenager dies more than a week after being hit by van on Scottish road
An 18-year-old has died just more than a week after he was involved in a collision with a van in Dumfries and Galloway.
The pedestrian was hit by a white Ford Transit van on the A75 near the village of Carsluith.
The collision took place on April 18 and police have now said the man died on Saturday April 26 at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
The 28-year-old man driving the van and a 33-year-old passenger were not injured in the incident.
The driver was arrested in connection with the incident and was released pending further inquiries.
Sergeant David Kerr said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young man who has died.
“Our inquiries into the circumstances of this crash are ongoing and I would urge anyone in the area at the time, before and after the incident, to get in touch with us.
“I am also asking anyone who was in the area at the time and who has dash-cam footage that could assist to get in touch.”
