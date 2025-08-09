Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s only heritage tram ride has been out of action for more than two years because its museum has searched in vain for someone to run the operation.

Summerlee Museum of Scottish Industrial Life has halted trips pending the appointment of a tram and historic vehicles technician, which has so far attracted no suitable applicants.

Passengers boarding a tram at Summerlee | Summerlee Museum of Scottish Industrial Life

The quarter-mile-long line boasted Scotland’s only working trams until Edinburgh’s line opened in 2014.

Heritage campaigners hope the post will be filled so Glasgow’s last tram, which is being restored at the site in Coatbridge, can also run there.

A spokesperson for North Lanarkshire Council, which runs the museum, said: "We have tried unsuccessfully to recruit someone with the suitable experience and qualifications to operate the tram and are now exploring other options available to us.

“The tramway is not in operation, but we are still working on returning it to service.”

The job, which the council described as a “unique opportunity”, was last advertised last year with an annual salary of up to £31,737.

It involves “a wide variety of activities that relate to the safe operation of the museum tramway and historic engineering exhibits”. Experience in maintenance and project planning is required, “with knowledge of working with a range of historic vehicles being advantageous”.

A 1904 tram built for Paisley and later used in Glasgow in operation at Summerlee | Hugh Dougherty

Hugh Dougherty, Scottish correspondent of the steam and vintage machinery magazine Old Glory, said: "The two-year suspension of trams on Scotland's only heritage tramway is much to be regretted. But it has to be said that North Lanarkshire Council has made strenuous efforts to attract a qualified person to the post of supervising the tramway and working steam engines at the museum.

“Such a person is becoming increasingly hard to find as traditional engineering skills die out, although some enthusiasts feel that the museum is offering an over-demanding post, given the salary on offer.

“However, artist's impressions of what the revamped museum street will look like show a tram in action, and, having interviewed museum management, I am convinced they are determined to resolve the tramway issue.”

Mr Dougherty said resumption of the tramway was particularly important for the impending completion of a long-running project to restore the last tram to run in Glasgow when its network closed in 1962.

Summerlee's 1904 Paisley tram was originally a double decker before being converted to a single decker for driver training in Glasgow | Hugh Dougherty

He said: “Volunteer Charlie McAloon and his squad are expertly restoring a Glasgow Coronation tram to full working order in the Summerlee workshops and it would be very deflating for them, as well as a loss to Scotland's tramway heritage, if the tram can't be operated after so much expert work being done on it.

“The tramway issue must be resolved to everyone's satisfaction - the Office of Rail and Road [safety regulator], the museum staff, council safety officers, volunteers and visitors alike - for Summerlee to regain its true potential as a working, industrial museum."

The council spokesperson added: "Summerlee remains one of Scotland's most popular attractions - this summer we held a family day, which attracted more than 2,000 people.