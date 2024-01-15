Strikes Scotland: Hundreds of workers at Alexander Dennis bus plant start two-week strike

The strike at the Alexander Dennis bus manufacturing plant is set to run for two weeks

Around 400 workers at the Alexander Dennis bus manufacturing plant will start a two-week period of strike action on Monday, a union has said.

Unite says its members, which include coach builders and spray painters, have rejected the latest pay offer from management at the factory near Falkirk.

It is the second time workers have taken industrial action in the dispute, following a two-week-long strike in December.

Union officials say the pay offer of 4.5 per cent for 2023 and 4 per cent this year failed to meet workers' demands.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Unite members at Alexander Dennis are being forced to strike again in their fight for fair pay.

"Our members remain utterly determined to get a fair offer from the company.

"We will back our members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions."

Pat Egan, Unite industrial officer said: "Our members are not asking for the earth but simply an offer worthy of their hard work and loyalty.

"Alexander Dennis have instead made penny pinching offers which amount to a real-terms pay cut.

"This is unacceptable and our members will continue to fight until they get what they deserve."

During last month's strike, Alexander Dennis Ltd said it was "extremely disappointed" at the decision to down tools.

It said at the time: "Our latest offer would take the hourly rate of a vehicle builder to £19.04 by April 2024, considerably higher than our primary domestic competitor, reflecting the high regard we have for the skills of our workforce.

"We have taken every measure possible over the past few years to retain as many highly skilled jobs as possible.

"Despite the challenges that the bus manufacturing industry continues to navigate, we have invested heavily in upgraded facilities and new products that will underpin our long-term future.

"However, we also must recognise that we operate in a highly commercial environment with ongoing competitive pressure from manufacturers in lower-security economies.