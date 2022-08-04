Picture: The RMT has some 2,500 members at ScotRail. Picture: John Devlin

Train crew, station staff and other workers in the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) voted by 60 per cent to 40 per cent against the offer, which is largely similar to one accepted by the drivers’ union Aslef last month.

RMT Scottish organiser Mick Hogg said: “I am under instruction to meet the company and see what it is prepared to offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If that is not acceptable, there will be a ballot for industrial action.”

Hogg said he expected the meeting with ScotRail to be held next week.

Any ballot for industrial action is likely to take several weeks to organise, with the union required to give at least a week’s notice of a walkout, so any official action is unlikely to affect trains during the Edinburgh Festival.

There is also less likelihood of significant disruption from any unofficial action in the interim, such as RMT members no longer volunteering for overtime and working on days off.

This is because ScotRail relies far less on train crew working overtime to keep services running than on drivers as they are more fully staffed.

ScotRail's reliance on drivers working overtime forced it to cut services by up to half when many drivers stopped volunteering as part of their pay dispute which was settled last month.

The RMT had recommended rejection of the deal because it included the “introduction of technology without an agreement”.

However, Hogg said he would be looking for an improvement in the pay offer as well as more acceptable conditions in the technology clause.