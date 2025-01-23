No replacement buses or taxis will be available during Storm Eowyn

ScotRail will halt all services across the country on Friday because of Storm Éowyn.

Cross-Border operators also announced plans to suspend services, with no LNER trains running north of Newcastle and CrossCountry warning passengers: “Do not attempt to travel between York, Newcastle, and Edinburgh.”

Lumo “strongly advised” passengers not to travel between Edinburgh and Newcastle, while Avanti West Coast advised passengers not to travel north of Preston.

Caledonian Sleeper has cancelled all its Scotland-London trains on Thursday and Friday nights.

ScotRail said “it will not be safe to operate passenger services due to the forecast weather conditions” and no alternative transport would be available.

A ScotRail train battered by waves from the Clyde in Saltcoats during Storm Ashley in October | Getty Images

The Scottish Government-owned firm said its decision followed a review of the weather forecasts, “which shows that the conditions will be much worse in many areas than earlier forecasts had predicted”.

The operator said high winds could lead to trees and other debris falling onto the tracks, which could also trap trains on the network and increase the time needed to restore services because of expected poor road conditions.

ScotRail said passengers could travel up to Tuesday instead or apply for a fee-free refund.

Service delivery director Mark Ilderton said: “The Met Office weather warnings for very high winds across the country mean that it will not be safe for our customers and our staff, and all ScotRail train services will be suspended on Friday.

“We recognise the impact that the withdrawal of train services will have on customers, but our first priority is always to ensure the safety of staff and passengers – and this is a necessary step to ensure everyone’s safety during the severe weather.

“Our colleagues at Network Rail Scotland will be working flat out once the worst of the weather passes, to carry out safety checks and assess what repairs are required to reopen the railway.