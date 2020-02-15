Storm Dennis: Scottish main road closed as pumps used to drain water

Have your say

One of Scotland's busiest roads has had to close due to "almost four feet of water" blocking cars.

The M9 is currently closed between J9 and J10 Northbound according to Traffic Scotland.

It has been advised motorists also avoid the Southbound route as flooding in the area is worsening.

READ MORE: Storm Dennis: Two bodies pulled from sea as extreme weather hits UK

Traffic Scotland say there is currently about "four feet of water" across the road.

Road maintenance group Amey SE Trunk Roads tweeted: "We have a vactor unit, unimog with pump and sweeper helping to clear the flood on the #M9 train has stopped but stones and silt have filled up the drainage system. Hopefully get it cleared soon."

Traffic Scotland say there is currently about "four feet of water" across the road PICTURE: Social Media

It has also been reported Alloa Road, Stirling has also had to close due to the extreme weather.

More as we have it.