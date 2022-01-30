Storm Corrie: Thousands of homes in Scotland may be without power until Tuesday

Rail timetables were already operating on a reduced service before Corrie’s arrival, with ScotRail then withdrawing all of its services from 6pm on Sunday. The disruption was set to continue into the morning commute today as many workers make the first return to the office after Covid restrictions eased.

Of the 98,000 households which lost power as a result of Storm Malik on Saturday, all but 7,500 were expected to be reconnected on Sunday night, but the remainder – mainly in Aberdeenshire – may not be restored until Tuesday. Welfare centres were set up over the weekend and vulnerable offered alternative accommodation. Food trucks were also sent to areas most in need.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the impact of Storm Corrie was “likely to be significant” after chairing a Scottish Government Resilience group meeting.

Amber and yellow weather warnings for winds up to 90mph across northern parts of Scotland were in force into this morning. They warned that “flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life”, while there may be some damage to trees and buildings.

A 60-year-old woman in Aberdeen died and a nine-year-old boy in Staffordshire died after trees were torn down in dangerous gusts on Saturday. In Lanarkshire, a 32-year-old lorry driver died when his vehicle crashed through the central barrier on the M74 and collided with a Land Rover Discovery. It is understood his lorry was blown over by powerful gales.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “Storm Malik caused significant damage on Saturday and Storm Corrie threatens to be similarly disruptive.

“The power companies have drafted in a large number of additional engineers and are making significant inroads into reconnecting customers. However, we need to be aware that the arrival of Storm Corrie could hamper these efforts and add further problems.

“Rail services have been significantly impacted this weekend and will halt overnight. Whilst our expectation is that services will resume as soon as possible on Monday, people should check the ScotRail and Traffic Scotland channels for travel updates before leaving home.

“Safety is our number one priority. Ministers are being kept updated and will take further action as necessary. In the meantime I thank all those who are working in difficult conditions to keep people safe and maintain our lifeline services.”

Richard Gough, of SSEN, said that due to the extent of damage caused by Storm Malik, “coupled with the expected impact of Storm Corrie, we expect the full restoration of customer supplies from both storms to extend into the early part of the week”.

He added: “We are therefore reminding all customers who remain off supply that they may want to consider making alternative arrangements, where possible.”

Last night, the A85 in Argyll was shut at Connel , near Oban, in both directions after a tree fell across the carriageway. The winds also caused restrictions on the A898 Erskine Bridge and another accident affected the A82 at Invermoriston.

Drivers in Edinburgh were warned about heavy water on the roads due to the storm.

Ice warnings were also issued by the Met Office covering Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, Strathclyde and Fife on Monday as wintry showers and falling temperatures after Storm Corrie may make untreated surfaces treacherous.

It said: “In the wake of Storm Corrie, falling temperatures may allow a brief period of snow in a few areas, mainly on hills.

“Later in the night, clearer skies and wintry showers are expected, these most frequent for northwest and north Scotland, few and far between in eastern areas.

“These are likely to lead to ice forming on untreated surfaces, while strong northwesterly winds may lead to temporary blizzard conditions over high ground, with 1-2 cm of snow above 200m elevation and perhaps a few cm on the highest routes.”

Jonathan Vautrey of the Met Office said: "People really need to be aware of these warnings when they are setting out for work on Monday morning.

“The amber one may expire early on but the yellow one means that disruption to transport can be expected up to lunch time at least.”

Residents in Glasgow were forced to evacuate their homes and roads surrounding a historic city landmark were shut on Saturday due to fears the structure could collapse after being hit by high winds brought by Storm Malik.

Police and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene of the historic Trinity College building on Lynedoch Street throughout the day and set up an exclusion zone in the area.

It is understood around 50 locals had to be evacuated from their homes due to the building, which is currently undergoing structural repairs, being deemed ‘unsafe’.

Scaffolding surrounds one side of the building, which was being worked on after cracks were found and stone collapsed last January.