Storm Ciara: Three injured as part of pub roof collapses in Perth

Have your say

Three people were injured after a pub roof partially collapsed as Storm Ciara swept across Scotland

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said three people required medical attention after a chimney breast fell onto the roof of The Venue pub on St John's Street in Perth.

In statement the SFRS said: “We were alerted at 7.25pm on Saturday, February 8, to reports of a structural collapse on St John Street, Perth.

READ MORE: Storm Ciara LIVE: Power cuts, flood alerts and latest weather updates in Scotland

“Operations control mobilised two appliances and a height vehicle to the scene, where the chimney of a tenement building had collapsed.

“Three casualties were handed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”

Storm Ciara continues to batter Scotland, with heavy rain and severe gales disrupting flights, trains and ferries.