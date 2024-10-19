Police have issued travel advice ahead of Storm Ashley which is expected to hit Scotland with winds of up to 80mph today (Sunday).

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The alert` rail commuters could face delays and longer journeys on services.

Dalkeith Country Park has closed its ‘Curiously Creepy Pumpkin Patch and Halloween Scavenger Hunt ‘which were due to take place on Sunday. In an update on its Facebook page, it said:” We sincerely apologise for the disappointment that this will cause, but the safety of our pumpkin pickers, little adventurers and staff is our main priority.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office’s Amber warning for wind across parts of western and northern Scotland is in place from 900am on Sunday until 11.59pm. An yellow warning is also in place for the much of the rests on the country including Lothian, Fife, Tayside, Midlothian, East Lothian and North and South Lanarkshire.

Waves crash over Stonehaven harbour on the east coast of Scotland as Storm Babet hit in October 2023 (Pic: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images)

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, head of road policing, said: “The amber warning for high winds means that there is a strong likelihood of disruption on the road network and as such, motorists are advised to plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel where possible.

“Make sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel and is completely roadworthy, with tyre pressure and tread meeting legal requirements. Ensure your mobile phone is fully charged in the event you need to call for assistance and if it is likely you may be within your vehicle for long periods of time, take additional clothing and water with you.” Shea added: “Do not ignore any road signage advising of changes to speed or closures to routes. These are in place for your safety and the safety of other road users.”

ScotRail has also warned customers that services across most of the country may be subject to delay or cancellation. From early evening until Monday morning, services in the west and north Highlands, Ayrshire, Stranraer and between Perth and Inverness will be affected by precautionary speed restrictions, meaning increased journey times and a reduction in the number of services which run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The severe weather also has the potential to affect the start of ScotRail services on Monday as debris may have been blown on to the railway. Network Rail engineers will need to inspect the routes for any damage.

Amber warning for winds issued has been issued as Storm Ashley approaches

Scott Prentice, ScotRail strategy and planning director, said: “The Met Office has issued amber and yellow weather warnings for Storm Ashley, wit heavy rain and high winds across much of the country, particularly the north west.

“In order to keep our customers and staff safe, speed restrictions will be in place as a precautionary measure on some routes in Scotland, which will mean longer journey times. Customers should check their journey before setting off, and keep an eye on our website, app or social media feeds for live updates.”