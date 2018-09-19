Storm Ali: 'Major incident' declared in Dumfries and Galloway

Have your say

A “major incident” has been declared in Dumfries and Galloway because of destruction caused by Storm Ali.

Dumfries & Galloway Virtual Operations Support Team (DGVOST) tweeted: “A major incident has now been declared in Dumfries and Galloway due to Storm Ali.

“The region has seen significant disruption due to the high winds.”

Stranraer recorded one of Scotland's strongest gusts so far today, of 59mph.

Kelloholm Primary School near Sanquhar was closed today because of falling masonry due to high winds.

Port William and Wigtown primaries in the south west of the region were also shut because of the winds.

Roads blocked included the A76 near Closeburn by a “substantial” tree.

Newton Stewart High Street was closed due to building damage and flying debris.

DGVOST said: “We have numerous trees down across the region.

“We have a long list that require to be cleared and the council have teams doing as much as they can.

“If driving, expect delays.”

School pupils have been banned from walking home in part of Scotland over safety fears due to Storm Ali.

Dumfries and Galloway VOST said some children had already been injured by flying debris.

Pupils will have to wait to be collected in a vehicle or until after the severe weather subsides before leaving schools, it said.