Storm Ali: Edinburgh and Glasgow flights disrupted amid high winds

Flights to and from Scotland have been forced to return to their point of origin amid fierce winds from Storm Ali.

Both Edinburgh and Glasgow airports have been disrupted.

What we know so far

-Eurowings flight #EW362 from Cologne to Edinburgh is returning to Cologne

-Easyjet flight #U2484 from Edinburgh to Belfast (BFS) is returning to Edinburgh due to weather

-Flights from London Heathrow to Glasgow (GLA) are also affected by strong wind

Major traffic disruption has been caused by Storm Ali as Scotland is hit by winds of up to 80mph.

Rail, roads and ferry services have all been affected by the severe weather conditions on Wednesday.

The Met Office updated its amber weather warning of wind, saying there is a high likelihood of impacts across a swathe of the UK.

Power cuts and flying debris are possible as the first named storm of the season sweeps through the country.

The weather alert, which is in place until 6pm on Wednesday, warns that flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life.

There is also potential for damage to buildings, fallen trees, travel cancellations, more road closures and large waves in coastal areas.

It covers the southern half of Scotland and the north-east coast. Storm Ali: Woman dies after caravan blown off cliff in Ireland

Edinburgh news LIVE: Storm Ali hits Edinburgh | Princes Street Gardens closed | Topshop damaged

