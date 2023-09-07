Stonehaven crash: Network Rail pleads guilty to charges over fatal Scotland train derailment

Network Rail is facing a number of charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act for the fatal crash that occurred near Stonehaven in 2020 that killed three people

Network Rail has pleaded guilty to health and safety failings over a train crash that claimed three lives.

The network operator entered the plea at the High Court in Aberdeen after being accused of failings under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Train driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died in the derailment near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, on August 12, 2020. The case will call at the High Court in Aberdeen on Thursday.

Emergency services inspecting the scene near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, following the derailment of the ScotRail train, which cost the lives of three people. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Network Rail is accused of failing to impose an emergency speed restriction on the train, of not warning the driver that it was unsafe to drive on the section of track, and of not telling him to reduce his speed.

It is also accused of failures in the construction, inspection and maintenance of drainage in the Carmont area, where the crash took place, and of failures in adverse and extreme weather planning.

The ScotRail train derailed at 9:37am after it struck a landslide, hitting gravel and other stony material washed out from a drain. The train hit the side of a bridge, causing its power car and one of its four carriages to fall down an embankment.

The case is listed on the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service court rolls as a Section 76 indictment, a procedure that suggests a guilty plea may be offered.

Investigators continuing to work at the scene near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, following the derailment of the ScotRail train, which cost the lives of three people. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

A Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) report published in March last year found errors in the construction of a drainage system installed by Carillion meant it was unable to cope with heavy rain which fell in the area on the morning of the crash.

Carillion went into compulsory liquidation in January 2018.

The RAIB report made 20 recommendations to improve railway safety, many of which were directed at Network Rail.

A Network Rail spokesman said previously: “Since August 2020, we have been working hard to make our railway safer for our passengers and colleagues.

Three people were killed in the Carmont derailment on August 12 2020. (Photo by RAIB)

“We are committed to delivering on the recommendations made by RAIB and have also made other significant changes to how we manage the risk of severe weather to our network.

“Immediately after the accident, we inspected all similar locations across Britain and we also conducted a full survey of all types of trackside drainage on Scotland’s railway.

“We have invested millions towards improving the resilience of our railway and are rolling out new technology to help us better respond to extreme weather events.”

The spokesman said Network Rail has also changed how it manages the running of train services during periods when severe weather warnings are in place, and has introduced a new team of weather experts to its control room to provide round-the-clock, real-time analysis on how the weather may affect the railway.