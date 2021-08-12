The new technology will be installed in buses and high coaches across Scotland, England and Wales as part of a £4 million investment.

The company is the first bus operator in the country to invest in the national roll-out of this new development which will strengthen existing safety measures to prevent bridge strikes occurring.

The technology is built on the GreenRoad driver safety system which uses GPS and mapping services to alert bus drivers to nearby low bridges.

If a driver is approaching a low bridge an in-cab alarm will sound which will give the driver a chance to safely change routes and avoid the bridge.

Data published by Network Rail shows that there were 1714 railway bridge strikes across the UK in the 2019-20 financial year.

Most of these incidents involve heavy goods vehicles, while between 40 and 50 were related to buses.

Sam Greer, Engineering Director for Stagecoach, said: “Stagecoach has a strong track record of delivering innovation. Our major investment in this cutting-edge new technology is a clear demonstration of us going one step further to deliver an industry-leading initiative to further enhance the safety systems we have in place.

“We are very pleased with the successful trial in Cambridge, which has been welcomed by the Senior Traffic Commissioner in the East of England, and we will now move ahead with the full roll out across all of our double-decker buses and high coaches.”

