Stagecoach extends free travel on Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday

Stagecoach unveils its Armed Forces Covenant bus

Free travel will be valid on its bus and tram services right across the UK on Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

The commitment to free travel, which is now in its second year, comes on the back of the launch of Stagecoach’s employee led Veteran’s Network.

The network was launched last year to allow Stagecoach colleagues to come together as one voice to make change, raise awareness, help influence business decisions and introduce new ways of working to make the company even stronger.

As a cause that is close to the hearts of its employees and customers, Stagecoach has been a long-time supporter of the Poppy Appeal, and in addition to free travel on 11th and 13th November, Stagecoach will be operating a number of Poppy Buses across its network.

Poppies will also be displayed on the front of buses across the country with some destination blinds showing the messaging “We will remember them”.

Employees across Stagecoach will also respect the two minutes silence and where safe to do so, drivers may pull over to honour this.

Stagecoach has also been a member of the Armed Force Covenant since March 2015, recognising the value of serving personnel, regular and reservists, veterans and military families to both the country and businesses across the country.

With Remembrance services planned at memorials across UK, it is hoped that people wishing to pay their respects will take up the offer to travel for free to the service of their choice.

This commitment from Stagecoach allows for the business to unite and to offer free travel to all military, ex-military and cadet customers and it will continue each year on Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday as well as Armed Forces Weekend.

Simon Tramalloni, Operations Manager in Preston & Chorley is co-lead for the Stagecoach Veterans Network.

He previously served in the Armed Forces serving in Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Kosovo, Africa and the Middle East.

He said: “After the idea came about last year, I am so proud that we are now able to offer this to military cadets and celebrate a second year of offering free travel to military and ex-military personnel.

“Stagecoach has a strong commitment to supporting the armed forces and our veterans, and we have thousands of ex forces personnel working across our business.

"The Veterans Network is allowing us to build on the work that Stagecoach has led over many years to identify how else we can support those veterans already working for us and those that may want to come and join the company.