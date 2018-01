Have your say

A Stagecoach bus has caught fire in Aberdeenshire.

READ MORE - Generation of active Scots heading to the gym and ditching football

The incident has caused a section of the A90 to be closed as emergency services tend to the blaze.

It occurred at 6.45pm on Thursday evening. The driver was the only person on board.

A Police Scotland spokesman told STV: “The fire happened two or three miles south of Stirling Village.

“The driver was the only person on board. The road was cleared by 10.30pm.”