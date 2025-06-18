All but two of Stagecoach’s bus services in Dumfries and Galloway appear set to be axed.

Almost all of Stagecoach’s bus services will be axed across Dumfries and Galloway, as the firm was accused of leaving communities stranded.

All but two of the bus operator’s services in the region will be dropped, Stagecoach has told Dumfries and Galloway Council.

The firm has said the decision has been made because the routes are "no longer commercially viable".

Up to 130 jobs are expected to be at risk. These roles include more than 100 drivers, as well as engineers, cleaners, admin staff, and depot managers.

The firm is expected to close both its Dumfries and Stranraer depots under the decision.

The terms of the new contracts

Stagecoach’s existing contracts with the local council and transport partnership SWestrans are due to expire on August 6.

The company said it had found a liability clause as part of the tender process to continue the services that was "far in excess of the value of the contracts".

The X74 route to Glasgow is expected to be one of the only services retained by Stagecoach.

Stagecoach’s position

Stagecoach said in a statement: "We're unfortunately unable to agree to a contract on these disproportionate terms.

"We've been working with the council and SWestrans to find a solution to the procurement ask, but unfortunately the liability levels required by the council have made this impossible.

"As a result, our tender submissions have been disqualified as non-compliant."

All school transport and council-subsidised routes across the region are provided by Stagecoach under the existing contract.

Dumfries and Galloway Council told the BBC that negotiations over the tender process were "ongoing and confidential".

It has not been confirmed whether another bus operator outside of Stagecoach could take on the routes from August, although the council has now confirmed a “comprehensive update” will be given on Monday.

‘Utterly decimate’ services

South Scotland MSP Colin Smyth last month warned the the withdrawal of Stagecoach from Dumfries and Galloway would “utterly decimate” local bus services.

“If Stagecoach go ahead with their threat to withdraw from the region, this would be devastating news for the workforce,” he said at the time. “My thoughts are with every employee now facing uncertainty about their future.

“Stagecoach’s possible exit would be a hammer blow to public transport in our region and utterly decimate local bus services. Having squeezed out competition over the years, Stagecoach know full well this would leave many communities cut off and pupils unable to get to school after the summer.

“To abandon local jobs and lifeline services while clinging onto the profitable routes from afar would be the height of corporate irresponsibility. I urge Stagecoach to think again.”

Mr Smyth said he had raised the issue as an urgent matter with Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop.

A Stagecoach West Scotland spokesperson said last month: “The majority of the bus services Stagecoach operates in Dumfries and Galloway are under a contract arrangement with SWestrans, which are due to expire in August 2025.

“Dumfries and Galloway Council have managed a tender process on behalf of SWestrans, which we have participated in. As part of our due diligence reviewing the terms of the contracts being tendered, we have identified a liability clause that is far in excess of the value of the contracts on offer.”

The spokesperson added: “Stagecoach is unfortunately unable to agree to a contract on these disproportionate terms, and we have now notified the council. It is our understanding that our bids will not be recommended for award.”

Dumfries and Galloway Council leader Stephen Thompson said in a new statement: “I understand people living in Dumfries and Galloway’s concern regarding the bus provision across the region, and I want to reassure everyone that your council, in close partnership with SWestrans, is working hard to secure the best possible outcomes for our communities.

“We are currently engaged in a complex, but crucial live tender process to re-procure both home-to-school transport and the subsidised local bus network. This is a significant undertaking, designed to provide stability for operators and, most importantly, reliable, long-term connections for our residents from August 2025.

“Although the details of the tender procedure remain confidential at this sensitive stage to protect the integrity of the process, I want to be absolutely clear that we are prioritising the continuation of these essential services. We are committed to ensuring all home-to-school transport is in place for the new academic year, and our council and SWestrans are committed to providing a well-connected local bus network.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “This is a live procurement exercise being led by Dumfries and Galloway Council. The local authority have provided assurance that their officers are working through options as part of the procurement process to minimise any disruption to bus services in the area.

"We very much recognise the importance of local bus services to people and communities, which is why we are providing £465 million to provide free bus travel to over two million people and for bus services in 2025/26.