Splitting up CalMac routes ‘would dramatically improve services’ – Pentland Ferries

Splitting up CalMac's west coast ferry routes "would dramatically improve the service provision", an Orkney ferries chief told MSPs on Tuesday.

By Alastair Dalton
22 minutes ago
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 12:23pm
Helen Inkster, managing director of private operator Pentland Ferries, said: “I absolutely agree with unbundling of routes."

She told the Scottish Parliament’s net zero, energy and transport committee: “Looking at smaller areas, some of those routes could be commercially viable and therefore achievable by a private operator to come in and run those routes, maybe alongside some other ones.

"I think the routes should be unbundled.”

One of the two new ferries being built for Islay, with a further two similar designs to be ordered for the CalMac's wider west coast network. Picture: Transport Scotland

Pentland Ferries competes on routes between Orkney and the mainland with publicly-subsidised NorthLink Ferries, which is run by Serco.

Gordon Ross, managing director of privately-run Western Ferries, which operates between Gourock and Dunoon, said unbundling should be considered even though ministers were adamant that the publicly-funded CalMac network would be kept together.

He told the committee that they had been “absolutely clear they are going to continue with the bundle...unbundling has been ruled out.”

He said: "I think unbundling would provide opportunities, and there are some communities that would even want to run their own services.

Helen Inkster, managing director of Pentland Ferries, said some CalMac routes could be commercially viable for private operators. Picture: Scottish Parliament TV

“There are merits. There are advantages and disadvantages.

"The communities should have some say into how best they want their communities served.”

In 1999, ministers won a concession from the European Commission to keep the CalMac network as a single bundle.

However, they were forced to put the ferry contract out for competitive tender, with Scottish Government-owned CalMac winning each one so far.

The Scottish Government said transport minister Jenny Gilruth had made it clear when announcing the results of research into the future structure of ferry provision in September that the CalMac network would be retained.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “Ministers have been clear on multiple occasions, including transport minister’s recent update to Parliament on Project Neptune, that we will not consider unbundling or privatisation of any of the Clyde and Hebrides ferry services routes.”

