Splitting up CalMac routes ‘would dramatically improve services’ – Pentland Ferries
Splitting up CalMac's west coast ferry routes "would dramatically improve the service provision", an Orkney ferries chief told MSPs on Tuesday.
Helen Inkster, managing director of private operator Pentland Ferries, said: “I absolutely agree with unbundling of routes."
She told the Scottish Parliament’s net zero, energy and transport committee: “Looking at smaller areas, some of those routes could be commercially viable and therefore achievable by a private operator to come in and run those routes, maybe alongside some other ones.
"I think the routes should be unbundled.”
Pentland Ferries competes on routes between Orkney and the mainland with publicly-subsidised NorthLink Ferries, which is run by Serco.
Gordon Ross, managing director of privately-run Western Ferries, which operates between Gourock and Dunoon, said unbundling should be considered even though ministers were adamant that the publicly-funded CalMac network would be kept together.
He told the committee that they had been “absolutely clear they are going to continue with the bundle...unbundling has been ruled out.”
He said: "I think unbundling would provide opportunities, and there are some communities that would even want to run their own services.
“There are merits. There are advantages and disadvantages.
"The communities should have some say into how best they want their communities served.”
In 1999, ministers won a concession from the European Commission to keep the CalMac network as a single bundle.
However, they were forced to put the ferry contract out for competitive tender, with Scottish Government-owned CalMac winning each one so far.
The Scottish Government said transport minister Jenny Gilruth had made it clear when announcing the results of research into the future structure of ferry provision in September that the CalMac network would be retained.
A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “Ministers have been clear on multiple occasions, including transport minister’s recent update to Parliament on Project Neptune, that we will not consider unbundling or privatisation of any of the Clyde and Hebrides ferry services routes.”
