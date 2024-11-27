Speed limit on Scottish roads to be lowered under government plans

Lorry speed limit to be raised to 50mph after A9 experiment

Speed limits on single carriageways in Scotland would be cut from 60mph to 50mph under a major proposed road safety change announced on Wednesday.

The reduction would apply to most rural roads, where two thirds of deaths occur.

Speed limits would be reduced to 50mph on all single carriageways | Getty Images/iStockphoto

Transport Scotland said the change could cut fatalities by 23 per cent and serious injuries by 18 per cent in its first year.

The Scottish Greens said any change must be enforced, while the Scottish Conservatives condemned it as a “ludicrous measure which seeks to demonise motorists in rural areas”. A road safety expert called for more policing and speed cameras instead.

The proposed changes would see drivers having to slow down from 70mph on dual carriageway sections of roads such as the A9, A90 and A92 to 50mph where the routes switch to single carriageway.

The move comes amid fears that road deaths have increased this year - and following an increase in overall casualties in 2023 - when the Scottish Government has a long-held target of reducing fatalities to zero by 2050 and halving them by 2030.

50mph would become the default limit on single carriageway roads, reduced from 60mph | Lisa Ferguson\National World

Analysis by The Scotsman of Police Scotland information issued to the media showed there have been at least 116 non-pedestrian deaths this year compared to 108 for the whole of 2023.

The latest happened on Wednesday morning when a 36-year-old woman died after her car collided with a lorry on the single carriageway A75 in Dumfries and Galloway.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop also revealed plans to raise the limit for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), such as lorries, from 40mph to 50mph on single carriageways and from 50mph to 60mph on dual carriageways.

That move would bring Scotland into line with England and follows an experimental increased limit for HGVs introduced on single carriageway sections of the A9 between Perth and Inverness in 2014 to coincide with the deployment of average speed cameras.

A consultation on the proposals, which follow a review of speed limits, will run until March 5, with its findings due to be published in the summer.

Ms Hyslop said: “Evidence from the national speed management review indicates that revising speed limits could lead to a significant reduction in the number of injury collisions on our roads while maintaining journey times and enhancing journey time reliability.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop announcing the speed limit plans at the Road Expo Scotland event at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow | Alastair Dalton/The Scotsman

“These proposed changes represent a vital step towards achieving national casualty reduction targets.”

Transport Scotland said the changes could also avert more than 1,200 injury collisions over 60 years.

Stewart Mackie, Scotland road safety manager for motoring group IAM RoadSmart, said: “The 50mph trial on the A9 shows a reduction in risky overtaking. While we are loathe to implement blanket limits because each road and section has unique challenges, it’s hard to argue with the results.

“The crucial part for councils is using data to make informed decisions on certain stretches of road where 50mph or even 40mph may be appropriate, alongside investment in safer infrastructure, including crash barriers and traffic calming.”

Scotland-based road safety consultant Neil Greig said: “Harmonising HGV speed limits is a welcome and long overdue measure that should reduce platooning and dangerous overtakes on long-distance Scottish routes.

“A blanket change to the rural single carriageway speed limit would be a cheap gimmick that would do little to reduce death and injury. Research shows the average speed on 60mph roads is just over 50mph, so it would have little impact.

“What is needed is more investment in road policing, average speed cameras, junction improvements and targeted investment in overtaking opportunities and other upgrades.”

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation motoring group, said: "Ministers should be mindful of the lessons to be learnt from the public reaction to the introduction of a default 20mph limit by the Welsh Government.

“It will be important to convince Scottish road users that the changes are necessary and proportionate."

Scottish Greens transport spokesperson Mark Ruskell said: "It's right for the Government to take an evidence-based approach to how we manage speed and reduce the unacceptable levels of road casualties.

"Reducing speed on single carriageways, in particular, could make for safer rural roads, but it will need to be backed up by enforcement if it is to have the desired impact."

But the Scottish Conservatives attacked the move. North East Scotland MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “This is a ludicrous measure which seeks to demonise motorists in rural areas who rely on using a car.

“The SNP Government should be prioritising the upgrade of our single carriageway roads, like the A96 and A90 north of Ellon, instead of implementing ridiculous schemes like this to cover up for their failings.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat rural affairs spokesperson Beatrice Wishart said: “As we examine the detail of these proposals, ministers should be doing the hard work of upgrading our road network to improve safety."

Scottish Labour transport spokesperson Claire Baker said: “Road fatalities are on the rise and we cannot ignore the role speed plays in road safety. It is important that we look to save lives, but any changes must be firmly rooted in the evidence.”

The Road Haulage Association commended the lorry plans. Scotland policy director Martin Reid said: “The 50mph trial on the A9 has resulted in a reduction in risky overtaking with a resultant improvement in safety, backed up by a decade of data from roads in England and Wales.