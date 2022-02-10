SNP accused by Scottish Conservatives of ‘abject failure to maintain reliable ferry network’

Ms Gilruth, who was appointed two weeks ago, told MSPs: “It’s so important that we get our ferry services right.”

She was responding to Highlands and Islands Conservative MSP Donald Cameron who criticised the SNP’s record on state-owned operator CalMac since being elected 15 years ago.

He referred to a "scathing” statement issued by Western Isles Council today which he said “lamented decades of under investment in ferries and called for urgent action”.

MV Hebrides at Tarbert in Harris

It said the islands were at “crisis point” due to “widespread chaos” to ferry services across the Hebrides caused by late-running vessel maintenance and the breakdown of the 22-year-old MV Hebrides.

In the latest of a series of problems to beset CalMac’s ageing fleet, an engine problem on the ferry has forced the cancellation of sailings between Uig in Skye, Tarbert in Harris and Lochmaddy in North Uist until at least Saturday.

The minister agreed to Mr Cameron’s call for her to meet the council.

She said: “I’m more than happy to do that – it is hugely important that we have a ferry service fit for our island communities.”

Ms Gilruth said at least £580 million would be spent over the next four years on vessels and ports, but the council said the plans were insufficient.

It called for an order for two new Islay ferries to be increased to at least four.

It also urged the Scottish Government to buy the surplus Pentland Ferries vessel MV Pentalina “which could enter service immediately to either Arran or Mull and allow redeployment of another ferry to shore up the delivery of services across the network”.

The council said: “This action would go a long way to re-setting the decades of under investment in ferries and give island communities genuine confidence that Government will support their economic recovery from the most challenging period in living memory.”

Chairman of transportation Uisdean Robertson said: “We need decisive action from those in leadership positions both in how they work with the communities they serve and with investment in the fleet that is very long overdue.”

