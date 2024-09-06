Network Rail hopes to emulate popularity of snowplough-naming appeals

First it was snowploughs, now it’s leaf-busting trains.

Following the huge success of Scotland’s road gritters being given names such as Lew-Ice Capaldi and Sir Andy Flurry, Network Rail has launched a contest for its trains which keep tracks clear in autumn.

Entrants could see their nominations adorning the fleet, which treat rails that are made slippery by ground-up leaves, slowing other trains. Names offered so far include Leaf-Fall Weapon, the Branch Manager, Bustaleaf, Whizz kil-leafer, Tree-mendous Express and Joan Jetter.

Network Rail's Name The Leafbuster competition runs until September 20 | Network Rail

Nominations should be emailed to [email protected] or posted on X using the hashtag #NameTheLeafbuster by September 20.

Network Rail said its special trains worked round the clock to clear tracks between September and December, guided by leaf-fall forecasts and drones to identify high-risk areas.

Scotland’s seven leaf-busting trains are supplemented by two Land Rover road-rail vehicles - known as “Sand Rovers” - which clean and treat rails on lines between Balloch and Dalreoch in West Dunbartonshire. Network Rail said the heat and weight of trains baked leaves into a thin, slippery layer on the rail, similar to black ice on the roads. It said the mulch could also interfere with signalling systems by forming a barrier between the train wheels and the electrical parts of the track that help pinpoint where trains are.

Lisa Angus, Network Rail’s industry weather response director, said: “The scale of the operation involved in keeping passengers moving through the autumn is monumental and this year will be our biggest yet, with more miles being covered by our leaf-busters and more technology being utilised than ever.

“Our leaf-busting trains are the unsung heroes of the British autumn and we’re excited to hear the creative naming nominations for one of the vehicles which will travel the length and breadth of the country this year to keep the railway running safely and reliably.”