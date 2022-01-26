Liam Kerr, his Scottish Conservatives’ shadow, said reaching the target that was recommended by official advisers the Climate Change Committee, would require 4,000 new charging points a year.

He said: “It’s difficult to see how it’s going to happen.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Labour transport spokesperson Colin Smyth said: “We need to go further and a lot faster,” pointing to Transport Scotland guidance for one charge point per ten vehicles, which suggested 50,000-100,000 would be required.

The Electric Vehicle Association Scotland has called for the rapid further development of the charging network. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The MSPs were responding to the publication of the Scottish Government agency’s “Draft Vision for Scotland’s Public Electric Vehicle Charging Network” which includes a £60 million fund for increasing the number of charge points, which half the money expected to come from the private sector over the next four years.

The strategy also involves improving their design and siting with experts from the V&A Dundee, including at poorly-lit locations to boost safety, and to prevent pedestrian access to pavements being impeded.

Mr Matheson said Scotland already had the largest number of chargers per head in the UK outside London.

He also stressed that despite a target of cutting vehicle travel by 20 per cent by 2030, “cars and vans will still have a role to play and particularly in rural areas”, but they needed to be electric”.

Mr Matheson said: “We have invested over £50m to create a network with over 2,100 public charge points.

"With demand for electric vehicles rapidly increasing thanks to government incentives, public and private sector partnerships will now be key in attracting investment and scaling provision at pace.

“The £60m public electric vehicle infrastructure fund will draw in commercial investment so the charging network works for everyone, while at the same time potentially doubling the size of our public network in Scotland.”

Neil Swanson, director of the Electric Vehicle Association Scotland, said: “The shift from petrol and diesel to electric vehicles is going to be one of the largest examples of public or private policy implementation of the next decade.