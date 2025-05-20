Signalling fault causes disruption to ScotRail train services at Edinburgh Waverley station

The signalling fault has caused disruption to ScotRail services at Edinburgh Waverley.

A signalling fault has caused disruption to train services at Edinburgh Waverley during peak hour.

The fault was first reported by ScotRail about 6pm on Tuesday.

Empty platforms at Edinburgh Waverley as travellers deal with disruptions across the rail network. Picture: PA | PA

Network Rail said engineers had been deployed to fix the problem at one of Scotland’s busiest rail stations.

The fault had been fixed as of about 6.40pm.

However, ScotRail advised the issue may still cause some knock-on disruption to train times.

The operator posted on social media: “@NetworkRailSCOT have confirmed the fault with the signalling system has now been fixed and we're able to run trains normally again.

“We're working hard to get our trains and crews back into position to run trains on time.”

