Share your views for active travel in the Cairngorms

The public are being asked to get involved in transformational transport initiative for the Cairngorms National Park. (Photo: Liam Anderstrem)

A new online consultation has been launched, looking to find out what is needed to make it easier for everyone to get around the Park by walking, wheeling and cycling.

The Transforming Transport suite of projects is part of the wider Heritage Horizons: Cairngorms 2030 programme, which will empower people who live, visit and work in the UK’s largest national park to tackle the climate and nature crises. The projects have received funding through The National Lottery Heritage Fund thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, and funding through the Sustrans Places For Everyone fund.

Since being awarded the funding in 2021 the Cairngorms National Park Authority has been working hard behind the scenes and have put together a new Transforming Transport Team. The team consists of three active travel professionals; Anna Ronayne, Sjoerd Tel and Helen Wilson, who will develop the projects over the next 18 months ready for delivery in 2024-28.

The Transforming Transport team will be on the ground around the Park, seeking resident and visitor views on what could be done to improve active travel and transport in the Park, and where people think improvements are needed most. Through working with communities and partners, the team aim to develop high-quality walking, wheeling and cycling connections both in and between communities.

Family friendly Community Engagement sessions will be held in the following communities across the next few weeks:

Carrbridge Village Hall – August 23 - 4:30-8:00pm

Aviemore Community Centre - August 23 - 4pm-8pm,

Newtonmore Village Hall – August 24 - 4:30-8:00pm

Dulnain Bridge Community Hall – September 1 - 4:30-8:00pm

Nethy Bridge Community Centre – September 6 - 4:30-8:00pm

If transport assistance is required, contact the Badenoch and Strathspey Community Transport Company on 01479 810004.

Other projects that link to this initiative include creating a dedicated e-bike network for residents and visitors to use, investigating future transport options for the route between Aviemore and Cairngorm Mountain, and improving the way public transport could operate in Deeside.

Grant Moir, Chief Executive at CNPA said: “Views on active travel and accessibility in the Park came through strongly in the Partnership Plan consultation and with transport accounting for over a third of Scotland’s carbon emissions, how residents and visitors travel to and around the National Park will need to change if we are to achieve our net zero targets.

“Through these projects we have a chance to put active travel at the heart of a greener and healthier future and for the Park to become a rural exemplar for sustainable and active travel. This will not happen without the support and involvement of those that live and work here and we encourage as many people as possible to get involved with the consultation.”