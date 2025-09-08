Polmadie complex celebrating 150th anniversary after opening in steam era

A rare chance to see inside the Caledonian Sleeper will be offered next month when one of Scotland's biggest rail depots opens to the public for the first time in 25 years.

Those who who never travelled on the overnight Scotland-London trains will get their first glimpse of the interior of the carriages when Alstom opens its Glasgow Traincare Centre in Polmadie on Sunday October 12.

The new Caledonian Sleeper fleet was introduced in 2019 | Contributed

The open day will mark the complex’s 150th anniversary as part of Britain-wide celebrations for the 200th anniversary of the modern railway.

The depot, built by the Caledonian Railway for steam trains and opened in 1875, was originally known as Polmadie Shed and now maintains 17 trains a day, most of which operate on the adjacent Glasgow-London west coast main line.

These include Avanti West Coast’s Pendolino tilting trains, while the depot is the main base for the Caledonian Sleeper fleet, on which more than 100 staff work.

Trains on show will include Avanti West Coast's Pendolinos | Alstom

Alstom UK managing director Rob Whyte said: “It’s a privilege to celebrate this milestone with enthusiasts and the local community, and showcase the incredible legacy of rail in Scotland.

“Polmadie is more than just a depot - it’s a symbol of engineering excellence and commitment to keeping Britain moving.

“We’re proud to open our doors and share this heritage with the public, while inspiring the next generation to help us shape the future of rail.”

Polmadie depot in the 1940s or 1950s | Alstom

Visitors are also expected to see a shunter, and several locomotives which haul the Sleeper and freight trains, owned by GB Railfreight.

Also scheduled to be on display is a Bo’ness-based Scottish Railway Preservation Society’s 60-year-old diesel locomotive, which has stepped in to haul the Sleeper on occasion since the 1980s.

Cross-Border Sleeper trains date back to 1873, with the latest fleet that was introduced six years ago featuring ensuite showers and toilets, while some cabins with double beds.

A Caledonian Sleeper carriage being maintained at the depot | Alstom

Caledonian Sleeper interim managing director Graham Kelly said: “We are immensely proud of our inclusion in this milestone celebration at Alstom’s Glasgow Traincare Centre.

“For 150 years, this site has played a vital role in preparing and maintaining trains, and today it remains at the heart of ensuring our guests enjoy a safe, comfortable and memorable journey.”

Other exhibits at the open day will include demonstrations of the latest rail simulators.

Polmadie depot in the late 1960s | Colin Duncan/Alstom

Tickets for the open day have still to be announced, with visitors to be transferred by shuttle bus from Glasgow Central Station, two miles to the north west.

But entry will be included for those booking a rail tour from Alstom’s train factory in Derby, which will see the first train carrying passengers run into the depot.

However, in 2020 a Sleeper passenger ended up at Polmadie after he failed to alight from the train from London after it arrived at Glasgow Central.

Interior of the depot in the late 1960s | Colin Duncan/Alstom

The open day coincides with Inspiration, a special exhibition train visiting Glasgow Central on October 11-12 as part of a British tour for Railway 200.

The four-carriage display showcases landmarks in the rail network’s development, interactive engineering challenges and the range of rail jobs available to encourage more young people to join the industry.