A major search operation has resumed in the River Clyde near Greenock after a tugboat believed to be carrying two people capsized.

The boat capsized in the mouth of the River Clyde at around 3.30pm on Friday. A multi-agency rescue agency was launched involving police, coastguard, and the RNLI.

The search was stood down at around 8:00pm last night, and resumed at 8:00am this morning.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: "HM Coastguard has been responding to reports of a capsized vessel off Custom House Quay in Greenock today, February 24.

Police boats taking part in the rescue operation in the Firth of Clyde near Greenock (Pic:: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

"It is believed the vessel had two crew members onboard. Just before 3.30pm coastguard rescue teams from Helensburgh and Greenock, a lifeboat from Helensburgh RNLI and the coastguard helicopter from Prestwick were sent to assist and searched the area.

Multiple vessels on the Clyde in the vicinity of the incident also responded, including an MoD Police vessel. The coastguard’s involvement in the surface search was terminated at 8:00pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police were made aware of a tugboat having capsized off Custom House Quay in Greenock around 3.30pm on February 24. Emergency services attended, including HM Coastguard and RNLI.

“Officers, including Police Scotland’s dive and marine unit and air support unit, have been carrying out searches in the area and these searches will resume this morning.

“Inquiries are ongoing, assisted by partners, to establish the full circumstances.”

Images from the scene showed rescue teams in inflatables and a police boat surrounding the capsized tug before it sank.

Eyewitness Daniel McBride told the BBC the tug had capsized "pretty instantaneously".

He said: "At that point I contacted the coastguard and was asked to go and keep eyes, so I parked up and watched.

"Within 12 minutes the first coastguard vessel came.

"At that point the boat was still capsized with a hull visible in the water.

"I witnessed them bashing on the hull, I guess trying to see if there was any signs inside. Unfortunately then the boat went down a short time afterwards."