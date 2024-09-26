Scottish train stations in Edinburgh and Glasgow hit by WiFi cyber attack showing 'terror' messages
Two of Scotland’s busiest train stations have been hit by a cyber attack.
Network Rail says its WiFi at Glasgow Central and Edinburgh Waverley were both targeted in the cyber security incident.
Those who logged into the WiFi at these stations were met with a screen about European terror attacks.
A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “We are currently dealing with a cyber security incident affecting the public WiFi at Network Rail’s managed stations.
“This service is provided via a third party and has been suspended while an investigation is underway.”
British Transport Police is now investigating the issue, and it is understood other organisations which use the same third-party WiFi provider, Telent, are also affected.
A spokesperson for Telent said: “We are aware of the cyber security incident affecting the public WiFi at Network Rail’s managed stations and are investigating with Network Rail and other stakeholders.
“We have been informed there is an ongoing investigation by the British Transport Police into this incident, so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.”
