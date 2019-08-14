Scottish road workers to strike over pay changes

Have your say

Road workers in Scotland are to go on strike and protest outside a full council meeting in a dispute over changes to pay.

Unite members in the Borders will take industrial action on 29 August, while a demonstration will be staged outside local authority's HQ in St Boswells.

The union has complained about changes to working terms, including cuts to pensionable overtime rates and the removal of paid travel time.

Unite regional industrial officer Willie Thomson said the council has been treating road workers with "contempt".

"Instead of positively engaging with the workers and Unite, the council seem intent on escalating the dispute," he said.

"Unite will explore every legal avenue to challenge this aggressive action."

He added: "Unite would, once again, urge Scottish Borders Council to get back round the negotiating table to settle this dispute, which we believe can be easily achieved if councillors swiftly intervene."

In June, 86 per cent of Unite's members voted for strike action and 95.7 per cent for action short of a strike.

