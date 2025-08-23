Scottish rail passengers and staff under 'huge threat' from British Transport Police closures

Scottish Government adds its concern over plan to shut police offices at Scottish stations

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Large parts of Scotland would be left without back-up rail cops because police stations face closure due to a funding crisis, the main rail union has claimed.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said British Transport Police’s (BTP) offices in Dundee and Perth were among 13 across Britain earmarked to shut by April because of the £8.5 million funding shortfall, with the potential loss of 200 posts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Transport Police officers on patrol at Glasgow Central Station | John Devlin/The Scotsman

The BTP office in Dumbarton has already been closed with its six officers relocated to Glasgow.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop also expressed alarm. She told The Scotsman: “I will raise my concerns as we strongly believe we need a strong, visible presence on our rail system to give confidence to the public and for swift response when needed.”

She stressed that control of BTP was reserved to the UK Government, and the Scottish Government had not cut its financial contribution to the force.

‘Dangerous and demoralising’

The Scottish Conservatives said the cuts would put passengers and staff “under huge threat”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Cowan, chair of the BTP Federation, which represents officers, said: “We have grave concerns about the shortfall. The force cannot meet all of its commitments and priorities with a smaller budget, let alone face future challenges with confidence.

“Our members go to work each day with the aim of providing the best possible service to rail users, but they’re being let down. It’s dangerous and it’s demoralising.

“If this level of funding is deemed sufficient, we must ask what the British Transport Police Authority and the UK Department for Transport are happy for BTP not to do.”

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said: "The scheduled closures in Scotland are particularly worrying with large parts of the country having no nearby BTP support. These cuts will severely impact the safety of rail workers and the travelling public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Sharp rise in crime’

"Station staff and train crews are being left to deal with violent and abusive passengers without adequate BTP support, often late at night, in isolated locations, and with no back-up.

"BTP's own figures show a sharp rise in crime across the network, yet the response is to slash officer numbers and close stations. It is both outrageous and dangerous.

BTP reported at the Scottish Railways Policing Committee in June that “high harm” crime had increased by 18.2 per cent, or by 121 crimes, in the year to March compared to 2023-24, along with rises in violent, serious public order and sex offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesperson Sue Webber said: “These planned closures are deeply concerning for both passengers and staff on our railways.

“BTP officers play a key role in protecting them from being victims of crime, but that is now under huge threat if these cuts go ahead. There needs to be an urgent re-think.”

‘Safety is our top priority’

A BTP spokesperson said: “Our officers and staff work tirelessly every day to keep our railways safe. We continue to deploy resources where they are most needed, using intelligence-led policing and close collaboration with industry partners to ensure a visible and effective presence.