Scottish Government refuses to rule out selling Prestwick Airport to US military

Selling Prestwick Airport to the US military should be ruled out by ministers, the Scottish Greens demanded today.

But transport secretary Michael Matheson refused to respond to the call, saying that commenting on who might be bidding could "infringe" the sale process.

Greens transport spokesman John Finnie challenged him at Holyrood's connectivity committee: "Will the Scottish Government rule out selling Prestwick Airport or any part thereof to the US military?"

It followed the revelation that the debt-laden South Ayrshire airport's main income comes from US military flights.

Mr Matheson responded: "We are in the middle of a process where the management team at Prestwick Airport has advertised the airport for sale.

"What I am not going to do is enter into speculation about who, if anybody, would be purchasing the airport because it could infringe on the integrity of that process.

"I don't want to be evasive but I'm trying to protect the process the management team are undertaking, so I am not going to enter into any speculation about any potential purchase or purchaser of the airport."

Up to three offers for the airport are being assessed following the deadline for full bids last Friday.

The sale is due to be completed early next month.

Mr Matheson said the airport had been advertised for sale because "a number of parties" had expressed interest.

He said as a result, it was "a good time to test the market to see how concrete that interest was".

Glasgow Airport has told The Scotsman it did not bid, but Edinburgh Airport has refused to comment.