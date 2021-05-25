Scottish Government loses court battle over £5m Ferguson shipyard insurance payout

The Scottish Government has been told it will have to pay £5 million to insurers over the Ferguson Marine ferries fiasco.

By Alastair Dalton
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 1:43 pm
Ministers have lost a case at the Court of Session brought by HCC International Insurance over money paid to Scottish Government-owned ferries owner Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (Cmal).

In 2015, Cmal ordered two ferries for CalMac to be built by Ferguson’s Port Glasgow shipyard, but major delays and cost overruns led to the firm going into administration and being taken over by the Scottish Government.

In a ruling known as an opinion, Lord Tyre, said: “I hold that HCC has proved that it is entitled, in terms of the documentation as it stands, to payment of the sums sued for.”

Glen Sannox and a sister ferry are being built at Ferguson's shipyard in Port Glasgow. Picture: John Devlin

However, the judge suspended, or “sisted”, payment until separate legal proceedings in England were concluded.

Scottish Government 'should be eating humble pie" over Ferguson ferries failure

The case involved refund guarantees taken out in 2016 by Fergusons with HCC as security for substantial advance payments made by Cmal for construction costs in case the shipbuilder defaulted on the order.

Fergusons also indemnified HCC over any payments made to CMal under these refund guarantees.

In February 2019, an agreement was made between HCC, the Scottish Government and others over the respective rights of Ferguson’s creditors, with debts due to HCC having first priority.

The shipyard went into administration six months later and was taken over by Scottish ministers, with a subsequent deal involving “certain payments” by HCC to CMal and for HCC’s liabilities under the refund guarantees being terminated.

HCC brought the Court of Session case to seek reimbursement from the Scottish Government for the money it paid to Cmal, along with costs, of £5,047,775.79.

