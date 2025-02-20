The toll and congestion charge plans will be discussed as Glasgow City Council sets its budget on Thursday

A Clyde Tunnel toll for drivers living outside Glasgow and a congestion charge are among the ideas being considered as politicians look to boost the council’s income.

Glasgow City Council will set its budget for 2025/26 on Thursday, with council tax set to rise to fund investment in the city.

The three-vehicle crash happened at around 6pm on Wednesday night at the slip road for the Clyde Tunnel at Balshagray Avenue in Glasgow.

City treasurer Ricky Bell said he believed the local authority must find ways to grow its revenue for future years because “if we sit and do nothing, the council budget will just get smaller and smaller and smaller”.

Consultation is being held on a proposed tourist tax, with a 5 per cent levy on overnight stays in the city under consideration. The move could raise £11 million a year, but is unlikely to be rolled out until 2027.

A political oversight group, set up last year, is now looking at other options to raise funding.

Cllr Bell said: “In the bizarre world that is Glasgow City Council, we are responsible for the Clyde Tunnel even though it’s a national infrastructure. One of the things we are looking at, and we’ve modelled a bit of this, is could we put a toll on the tunnel? A toll that isn’t paid by Glaswegians.

Glasgow City Chambers. Picture: PA | PA

“You can do that with number plate recognition software and if your car is registered at an address in Glasgow, then you don’t get charged. If you are in a suburb where they’ve maybe got a wee bit more money, then you’ll get charged.”

The city’s SNP group has previously raised the issue of the Clyde Tunnel with the Scottish Government. Funding received for operation and maintenance is the same amount per kilometre as for a standard stretch of road, which it has been estimated leads to an annual shortfall of around £820,000.

Cllr Ruairi Kelly previously said he wanted it to be funded like a trunk road, which are maintained by Transport Scotland, or the alternative would be to consider tolling.

Cllr Bell said the council did not have “the legal ability to do that, but we are obviously campaigning with the government”. The local authority is also considering a congestion charge, which would require government rule changes.

He said he believed there needed to be a proposal developed for congestion charging so the council can “go to the Government and say this is how it would work”. A congestion charge could see a fee paid by most vehicles that entered a specified zone between certain hours.

Other revenue-raising ideas, like a workplace parking levy or double council tax on holiday homes, are not as suited to Glasgow, Cllr Bell said.

He said a workplace parking levy “doesn’t really stack up very well for us”, adding: “We need to have solutions that work for Glasgow and things like tourist tax, congestion charging, tolling on the tunnel are the big ones that would make quite a difference to the amount of money we get.”

The city treasurer claimed there was “nothing on the ten-year horizon that makes me think the Government is going to be in a position to give us any more money”.

“If you look at the ten-year [outlook], I don’t see anything that’s going to make the economy significantly better, anything that would mean the government will have more money in Westminster to invest,” he said.

“If they don’t have that money to invest, we don’t get the consequentials to Scotland and therefore they don’t have the ability to give us any more money.”

He continued: “If the city doesn’t start to raise its own revenue, then we are never going to get ourselves to where we want to be.