Scots warned of travel disruptions amid heavy snow

Scots are being warned to take extra care on the roads today in the wake of one of the coldest nights of the year as parts of the country are hit by heavy snow and strong winds of up to 70mph.

The mercury plummeted to minus 12.3C (9.8F) at Loch Glascarnoch in the Scottish Highlands overnight while most parts of the UK dipped below freezing, leaving widespread ice a potential hazard as the country gets moving.

Forecasters have warned of disruption to travel and potential power outages as the day progresses as a band of “severe” weather moves in from the east.

Traffic Scotland reported that heavy snowfall is affecting drivers on the M8 between Edinburgh and Glasgow. No delays have been reported but conditions remain hazardous.

Drivers on the M80 motorway - running between Glasgow and Stirling - are also experiencing snowfall.

The M8 is under heavy snowfall. Picture: Traffic Scotland

The A7 trunk road running between Edinburgh and Carlisle has patches of severe snow.

Glasgow Airport tweeted that they have temporarily suspended

“Gusts of 45 to 50 mph are likely quite widely in and near these showers, with 60mph gusts in places and close to 70mph at times in the most exposed coastal locations,” the Met Office said.

Met Office forecaster Charles Powell said there could be some “pretty nasty travel conditions”.

“It is a band of severe weather. Weather warnings are in force. There is going to be disruption in some shape or form,” he said.

