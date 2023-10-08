ScotRail’s major clear-up operation as floods disrupt services across Scotland
Repair works and safety inspections are underway across the country after some areas saw up to a month’s worth of rain in a 24-hour period resulting in heavy flooding across much of the network.
ScotRail said flooding remains an ongoing issue across large areas of Scotland, particularly in the north, with water levels continuing to rise on the Spey and elsewhere. Saturday’s extreme weather also resulted in many trains and staff being left out of place because of emergency cancellations and speed restrictions.
Services closed today include the West Highland Line between Glasgow and Oban/Fort William; all services between Edinburgh and Perth, Dundee, Aberdeen, and Inverness; all services between Glasgow and Perth, Dundee, Aberdeen, and Inverness; and all services between Kyle of Lochalsh and Inverness. ScotRail has advised customers not to travel as no rail replacement travel is available. Other routes are subject to speed restrictions as a safety measure.
The rail operator said it was optimistic about restoring normal services for the start of the week, but issued a caveat - Network Rail safety teams have to wait until flood waters subside to inspect bridges. The greatest risk is on the Highland Main Line and the Perthshire areas where floodwaters remain high. Passengers whose Monday journey runs between Perth and Inverness or Perth and Stirling are urged to check before leaving home. Commuters travelling today are urged to do so only if necessary, and to expect delays.
David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “The weather we have seen over the weekend has been extreme and in some parts of the country we are continuing to see dangerous levels of rainfall and flooding. We appreciate that disruption like this can be frustrating, but our first priority has to be the safety of the public and our colleagues. Our staff across the country, alongside colleagues at Network Rail, are working hard to get services back to normal as quickly and safely as possible.”