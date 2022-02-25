The rail operator will be adding extra carriages to services between Edinburgh and Fife, the Borders, Perth, Dunblane, Glasgow Queen Street High Level, and Glasgow Central via Shotts. However, travel to and from the Capital is still expected to be “extremely busy” on match day.
Read More
ScotRail will put on replacement buses for fans travelling from Dundee, as there will be no direct trains between the city and Edinburgh during the weekend, due to essential engineering work between Dundee and Cupar.
There will be road closures around Murrayfield stadium for the match, so the bus pick-up and drop-off point for Haymarket station will be located on Morrison Street, between Grove Street and Morrison Link.
Queuing systems will be in place at key stations before the game, and at Haymarket after the final whistle. ScotRail have recommended that customers buy return tickets to Haymarket in advance to avoid the queues.