ScotRail train catches on fire as major railway line closed and services delayed and cancelled

All services between Leuchars and Dundee have been cancelled after a ScotRail train caught on fire

A ScotRail train has caught on fire near Dundee, forcing the closure of a major railway line.

The emergency incident happened about 10.45am on Friday to the west of Dundee station, next to Riverside Drive and close to the Tay Bridge.

A ScotRail train has caught on fire | PA

Images circulated on social media have shown smoke pouring out of the power carriage on the affected train.

About 70 passengers and crew were being evacuated from the train. No casualties have been reported, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.

All train services between Leuchars and Dundee have been suspended.

An alert posted by ScotRail on social media said: “Due to an incident between Leuchars and Dundee, the line has been closed ... ticket acceptance is in place with Stagecoach East buses between Dundee and Inverkeithing (in both directions).”

The train operator said services from Edinburgh to Aberdeen and Dundee, as well as those from Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen ,were subject to delays and cancellations.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: "We are assisting the emergency services following an incident involving a ScotRail train near Dundee. While services between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen are on the move again, services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen remain suspended."

National Rail has said the disruption to services is expected to continue until at least 4pm.

A SFRS spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.44am on Friday, February 28 to reports of a fire affecting a train carriage on Dundee Railway Bridge.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the area to extinguish the fire and crews are assisting emergency service partners at the scene to fully evacuate the train.