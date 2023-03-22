ScotRail has announced extra train services and carriages for Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifiers at Hampden.

Football fans travelling to Hampden Park to see Scotland play Cyprus and Spain will have more options to travel with more services operating.

Euro 2024 qualifying for Scotland will underway on Saturday, 25 March, at 2pm, when the national team host Cyprus, before hosting Spain on Tuesday, 28 March, at 7.45pm.

ScotRail is adding more seats and services to and from Mount Florida, the closest station to Hampden.

Services are expected to be busier than normal with customers urged to plan ahead and be patient while ScotRail staff help people board trains safely.

Regular commuters who use Neilston services should also be aware that trains may be much busier than normal with fans travelling to the Spain match on Tuesday, 28 March.

ScotRail will have extra staff on hand to help customers.

Queuing systems will be in place at Mount Florida and Glasgow Central with fans encouraged buy their return tickets to Mount Florida in advance via the mTicket system on the ScotRail app.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said: “Everyone at ScotRail wishes the Scotland men’s national team the best of luck as they begin their qualifying campaign for the European Championships.”

“We’re adding more seats to trains between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida to help fans get to and from the matches against Cyprus and Spain at Hampden Park.