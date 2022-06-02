ScotRail to axe 50 per cent of Sunday trains ahead of talks to resolve drivers' pay dispute

The reduction is far greater than on weekdays and Saturdays, whose temporary timetables introduced last week involved services being cut by one third.

However, the new Sunday timetable will enable passengers to plan trips in advance rather than have to contend with cancellations with no advance notice, which reached 320 last Sunday – 29 per cent of the total.

ScotRail has introduced the temporary timetables after most drivers declined to make themselves available for overtime or rest day working as part of a pay dispute.

The changes to the Sunday timetable comes after the drivers’ union Aslef confirmed its executive committee had rejected ScotRail’s improved 4.2 per cent pay offer made last week.

Talks are due to resume on Monday.

Passengers will be able to see the new temporary timetable for Sunday on ScotRail’s website and app from Saturday morning, as customer information systems are currently updating.All temporary timetables can be viewed here.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “We’re sorry to customers for the disruption on Sundays over recent weeks, so this temporary timetable will provide greater certainty and reliability for customers.

ScotRail services have been cut due to the drivers' dispute. Picture: John Devlin

“We’re incredibly disappointed and frustrated that Aslef bosses have rejected this improved pay offer.

“Our substantially improved pay offer reflects the cost-of-living challenges faced by families across the country, while balancing it against the need to provide value for the taxpayer.

“We have offered to meet Aslef, but, in the meantime, would urge them to reconsider this offer in the interest of their members and the future of the railway in Scotland.