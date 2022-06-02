ScotRail timetable change: Union leader says deal 'close' as talks confirmed for Monday

Kevin Lindsay, from the trade union Aslef, insisted “the ball is clearly in ScotRail’s court now” when it comes to resolving the dispute over pay – which has led to the rail operator slashing about a third of services on an emergency timetable.

Talks are now due to resume with the recently nationalised ScotRail on Monday, with Mr Lindsay telling BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme he believed a deal was “close”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He warned if an agreement could not be reached, the union could ballot for industrial action.

ScotRail passengers face an extended period on a reduced timetable. Picture: PA

Mr Lindsay said that could see the union “ballot for a withdrawal of all overtime working” by drivers, as well as seeking a series of 24-hour strikes.

He said: “I do not want to go on strike. We’ve never been on strike in Scotland for over 20 years. I’m a negotiator, I want to get back round the table with ScotRail, thrash out a deal.

“I believe we are close to a deal, I believe there is money in settlement that is already there that can be used in a different way to ensure we get a fair settlement and we can get Scotland’s trains running again.”

The emergency timetable for ScotRail services has been brought in as drivers are currently refusing to work on rest days.

An increased pay offer of a 4.2 per cent rise has already been rejected by Aslef as unacceptable without being put to a formal ballot of members. David Simpson, the ScotRail service delivery director, described it as “astonishing” the deal had not been put to members.

Mr Lindsay defended the move, saying Aslef had “many different layers of democracy in the union”.

Aslef’s national executive committee rejected the pay rise, with Mr Lindsay saying this body includes train drivers and is “elected by train drivers to make decisions on behalf of train drivers”.

He said: “We held a series of open meetings across Scotland and online, where over 250 train drivers attended, and we only had one person saying this offer was acceptable.”

Mr Lindsay continued: “Aslef members have told us clearly this offer doesn’t meet their aspirations, the National Executive said it doesn’t meet the aspirations.

“So, we will sit down and negotiate and try and get a deal which is acceptable, and I look forward to meeting with ScotRail on Monday.

“If we get an improved offer, and acceptable offer, there will be no strike action. It’s as simple as that.

“The ball is clearly in ScotRail’s court now, they can come up with an improved offer using the money that is already there in this package.”

His comments came as he insisted the emergency timetable put in place by ScotRail in a bid to prevent short-notice cancellations “goes too far”.

Speaking about the timetable, which axed hundreds of services across Scotland, Mr Lindsay said: “It cuts too deep. There’s train drivers sitting spare in every mess room up and down the country. That’s how ScotRail could suddenly magic additional trains on the night of the football last night.”

Transport Scotland said on Thursday it was “disappointed” Aslef had dismissed the 4.2 per cent offer.