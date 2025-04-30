ScotRail staff cannot enforce alcohol ban, boss of nationalised train operator admits

The managing director of ScotRail has made some admissions around enforcement of the alcohol ban on trains.

The alcohol ban on ScotRail trains cannot be enforced by staff, the boss of the nationalised operator has said, as she suggested the policy had not had an impact on anti-social behaviour.

ScotRail managing director Joanna Maguire made the admissions to Holyrood’s net zero, energy and transport committee on Tuesday.

The boss of ScotRail has spoken about the alcohol ban. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images | Getty Images

The ban was brought in during the Covid pandemic by the Scottish Government in a bid to curtail spread of the virus, but has not been rescinded.

A survey published by the publicly-owned rail service in March last year showed the public were “about 50/50” on ending a ban on drinking alcohol on ScotRail trains.

Ms Maguire told the committee: “The alcohol ban is a matter for the Scottish Government to make a decision on and we know it is not a straightforward decision to be made.

“The position of ScotRail is we cannot in fact enforce the ban as it is not a matter of law, our staff cannot enforce it. Our position is if staff are on a train, they cannot intervene and ask people not to drink.

“There is no statistical link in terms of alcohol consumption and anti-social behaviour on the train, but it does remain a policy matter for Scottish government as to whether or not the ban remains in place.”

Ms Maguire was asked by the committee whether she would support bans only on specific services, such as serving sporting events or at certain times of the day. She responded: “That would be one way to resolve the challenge.”

ScotRail chiefs have previously opposed the continuation of the ban, going back to 2022.

The Scotsman later revealed British Transport Police (BTP) and Transport Scotland officials also opposed the continuation of the full ban, before being overruled by the-then transport minister Jenny Gilruth.

ScotRail had previously banned the drinking of alcohol after 9pm in 2012 on trains and in stations before the move was extended to round the clock in 2020.