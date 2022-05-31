ScotRail seeking to increase weekend trains after 320 Sunday cancellations

The operator has reduced weekday and Saturday services by one third since last week in an attempt to give certainty to passengers after most drivers stopped working overtime, but said it had been unable to introduce a reduced timetable on Sundays.

Ms Gilruth said: “Because drivers continue not to work their rest days, as is their right and their choice, services were disrupted on Sunday.

“I know that has inconvenienced and frustrated many travellers.

ScotRail has halted 700 weekday and Saturday trains because of drivers not working overtime. Picture: John Devlin

"ScotRail will continue to look at what more can be done to improve weekend service availability.”

Ms Gilruth said the indefinite temporary timetable was providing a reliable service and carrying some 90 per cent of passengers who travelled before it was introduced on 23 May.