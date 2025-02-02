Fans travelling to big events by train have increased by nearly 60 per cent since 2018

ScotRail is to target major events like this summer’s Oasis concerts as a "huge opportunity" to boost passenger numbers by encouraging fans to travel by train more often after the operator carried 65,000 to see Taylor Swift last year.

The firm hopes to exploit a post-pandemic boom in leisure trips to help plug a gap caused by commuters no longer travelling to work five days a week.

Some 65,000 Swifties travelled by ScotRail to Taylor Swift’s concerts in Edinburgh last June | Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman

It will also look at the potential for later last trains, which has been a complaint from fans living far from city venues.

ScotRail has seen the number of people travelling by train to major events increase 57 per cent since 2018.

Some 135,000 golf fans travelled by train to the Open at Royal Troon last July - more than half the total spectators - while 157,000 went to Edinburgh Festival events by rail.

Up to one in five football and rugby fans travel by train to matches at Hampden and Murrayfield.

ScotRail managing director Joanne Maguire said the new focus was because of the fall-off in commuting.

She told The Scotsman: “Where we have recovered and are exceeding is in leisure - people going out in the evening, but predominantly at the weekend. So the huge opportunity for us is in leisure travel.

“We are partnering with event organisers such as for the Tall Ships in Aberdeen, and have met the City of Edinburgh Council over this year’s Festival.

“We have Oasis coming to Murrayfield, also in August. Huge numbers of people are expected in Edinburgh.

“Last year, one of our two busiest weekends of the year was the Taylor Swift concerts at Murrayfield, when Girls Aloud also played in Glasgow and there was a Scotland match at Hampden.”

Ms Maguire said working during such events was also “hugely popular” among staff.

She said: “One of my favourite things about them is we give the opportunity to all staff to work.

“So the person who helped you through Haymarket going to Taylor Swift might have been one of the IT team.

“It enables them to experience what our business is all about - delivering for the customer.

“Our staff love getting out. There’s a great atmosphere and there’s a buzz in the stations.

“We want our customers to have the best experience they possibly can because we want to lock them in, so they see travelling by rail is something they should be seriously considering, whether it’s the next time they go to an event, commuting to work or travelling with friends and family.

“So if they’ve not travelled by rail before, they see us as an option of choice for the future.

“We thoroughly plan for each large-scale event, looking at the expected attendance, the time, location, and if available, the geography of ticket holders.

“This allows us to assess what support we can provide, including additional staff, extra carriages or additional services.”

However, Ms Maguire added: “When operating additional services, there has to be sufficient demand and for it to provide value for money for the taxpayer.”

