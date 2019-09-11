ScotRail now won't hit its punctuality target until 2022

ScotRail hitting its punctuality target has been postponed by another year to 2022, transport secretary Michael Matheson told MSPs today

The operator had been expected to hit 92.5 per cent of its trains arriving on time by March 2021.

That is nearly 5 percentage points higher than current performance, measured over the last year, of 87.6 per cent.

The figure has improved by only 0.3 points since January and has not reached 92.5 per cent for six years.

The target has been put back from 2021 by the need for track improvements by Network Rail Scotland.

Mr Matheson told the Scottish Parliament's connectivity committee of the previous 2021 target: "I do not believe ScotRail will be able to reach that for another year,"

He said the 2022 goal was based on "what Network Rail needed to put in place".

ScotRail also stressed that even the latest date was not wholly within the direct control of the two bodies because delays could be caused by trespasses, suicides, extreme weather, and other train firms.

It said the March 2022 date was in its current remedial plan, ordered by ministers this year because of poor performance on trains into Edinburgh.

The operator said: "This is the trajectory set by the Office of Rail and Road [regulator] because of the work it believes Network Rail has to undertake to achieve the 92.5 per cent target.

It said 11 of the 19 improvements in the plan had been made, including the lease of three additional diesel inter-city trains; an extra £500,000 a year for a performance improvement fund, and recruiting eight additional Hitachi technicians for its brand new electric fleet.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “The successful delivery of our remedial plan remains a priority for everyone at ScotRail.

"We have made good progress implementing the plan, which is helping to deliver a more punctual and reliable service for our customers.

“We know we still have much to do to regain the trust of our customers, but the unprecedented investment we are making is already paying off, delivering more seats, more services and faster journeys across the country.”